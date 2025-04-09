Atlanta Falcons recent NFL Draft decision should have fans concerned

As the 2025 NFL Draft continues to draw closer, fans continue to speculate in what direction the Atlanta Falcons will choose to go. It is clear the team should have their attention on a rebuilding defense that has a myriad of needs. However, this is the same front office that drafted Michael Penix Jr. weeks after signing Kirk Cousins. Atlanta has been unpredictable with their draft approach, a trait fans should hope doesn't continue this offseason.

Whether it is safety, corner, or edge rusher, the Falcons cannot afford to ignore the clear defensive needs. It is noteworthy that the team opted to host Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in a private workout.

Atlanta shouldn't consider adding to the offensive line with the alarming list of remaining defensive needs

Fontenot and the Atlanta front office choosing to bring in a potential replacement for right tackle Kaleb McGary would be typical. Since the current regime has taken over, the team's selections have been entirely offensive players in the first round. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. were all impact selections that haven't had a chance at winning.

This is due to the Falcons still being completely dependent on their offense. As great as Robinson, London, and Penix have been, the team cannot consider looking at any offensive players. Atlanta's goals should simply be to add draft picks in any trades that present themselves and focus on taking the best defensive player on the board.

Against Washington and Carolina with the playoffs on the line, the Atlanta defense didn't have a prayer of getting a stop when the game mattered most. The lack of pass rush and cohesion in the secondary were clear. These are issues the Falcons have elected not to fix with their underwhelming free agency approach.

This leaves the entire offseason hinging on your draft class and ability to find impact defensive pieces. Atlanta opting to look at any other position locks in another frustrating season just as they are watching in 2024. Even in an offensive league, if you don't have a defense capable of getting key stops, you're not winning anything of note. Something Fontenot and the Atlanta front office seem unaware of after four years of frustration.