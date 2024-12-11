Atlanta Falcons refusing to give Michael Penix Jr. a chance to save the season
By Nick Halden
Whether it is injury or age there is no questioning the fact that Kirk Cousins isn't playing at an NFL level. This after the veteran quarterback had a record-setting performance against Tampa Bay and put together clutch winning drives against the Saints and Eagles. These moments have completely been lost with just how awful the quarterback has been over the last four games.
If you've been paying attention, you're well aware of the 8-interceptions Cousins has thrown without managing a single touchdown. The quarterback is making rookie mistakes and has often appeared to lack power in his throws. The level of play cannot be accepted for any starter in this league. Yet the Falcons refuse to turn to Penix and give the rookie a chance to save the season.
The Falcons are fumbling the perfect game to put Penix into the starting lineup
Atlanta has an extra day to prepare for a tanking Las Vegas Raiders team and still refuses to make the move. There won't be a better chance to prepare Penix for the starting lineup with the extra day against a bad Raiders team. Giving the rookie the start doesn't close the door on Cousins completely with the contract he is still on.
However, what it does is breathe new life into the season and gives you a chance to change your season getting hot at the perfect time. This team doesn't have the pieces to contend for a Super Bowl or beat the best teams in the league. What they could do is set themselves up for a better future and not finish fumbling away a golden chance for their first playoff berth since the 2017 season.
The last time Atlanta made the playoffs Dan Quinn was still the head coach and Matt Ryan was at the end of his prime. It has been seven years since the Falcons have broken through and it is clear they aren't getting there with Kirk Cousins. Refusing to make the change can only be attributed to the contract and a complete lack of faith in a player you spent a top-ten pick on.