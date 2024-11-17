Atlanta Falcons rookie finally set to make much-awaited debut
By Nick Halden
Injuries have finally opened the door for Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus to make his debut. While injuries continue to be a major concern for the Falcons it is exciting to consider finally seeing a rookie on the field. Atlanta's 2024 rookie class has been arguably among the worst of the last decade. While a lot of this hinges on what Michael Penix Jr. becomes the first year impact simply hasn't been there.
For most of the season, the Falcons rookie class has been inactive or sitting on the bench. Dorlus has been inactive each week so far begging the question of how bad the rookie has looked. Considering Atlanta's struggles rushing the passer and defending the run it is hard to believe Dorlus could be anything but an upgrade.
Atlanta's 2024 rookie class continues to disappoint unable to make an impact
Brandon Dorlus if active will make his debut facing extremely low expectations. Any positive contributions would be considered a win for a bad position group and struggling draft class. Unable to rush the passer or stop the run consistently it is hard to see Dorlus as any type of downgrade.
A big game from the rookie would bring the same questions that Ruke Orhorhoro had after an impressive debut. The handling and lack of impact from Atlanta's rookie class remains an overlooked story for a team that is on the cusp of serious playoff contention.
It is only fair to wonder what this team could look like if they had 2-3 contributors in this year's class. It is a continual theme for the Falcons since Terry Fontenot has taken over the front office. After the first-round the Falcons have far more hits than misses and that is a real cause for concern. Can Dorlus end the trend and find a way to contribute in his debut?