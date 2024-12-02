Atlanta Falcons' schedule perfectly set up for Michael Penix Jr.'s debut
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta Falcons cannot find a way to win on the road in Minnesota and Kirk Cousins continues to struggle it is Michael Penix Jr. time. Even with Cousins remaining in the conversation as the starter next season you owe it to the fanbase to give the team every chance at a 2024 playoff berth. It would be the team's first return to the playoffs since the 2017 season.
With this in mind, if Cousins were to struggle and Atlanta loses to the Vikings it is time to turn to the rookie quarterback. Yes, Cousins was the reason for wins against Philly and twice against Tampa. Since that time the quarterback has cost the Falcons two games and more than balanced the scales with awful interceptions. The schedule sets up perfectly for Penix to make his debut and attempt to save Atlanta's season if Cousins cannot right the ship next week.
Michael Penix Jr. should make his debut on Monday Night Football in Las Vegas if Cousins is benched
Las Vegas is clearly already playing for next season and doesn't have enough offense to force Atlanta into a pass-heavy game. Add in the big stage and chance to change the season this is the perfect time to put Penix into the lineup if you're going to give the rookie quarterback a chance.
To be clear, this should happen only if Cousins and the Falcons lose to Minnesota with the quarterback continuing to turn the ball over. If the quarterback cannot turn his season around against his former team you owe it to the fans and your team to give them their best chance to win.
Not only that but you are able to allow Cousins time to sit and evaluate what happened to the quarterback that set the single-game franchise passing record against the Bucs or had a heart-stopping game-winning drive against the Eagles. Unless that version of Cousins returns it is time for the Falcons to consider turning the page.