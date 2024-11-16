Atlanta Falcons secondary receives frustrating injury news ahead road test
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' secondary depth will be tested in Denver with Atlanta missing two of their starting corners. Both Mike Hughes and Dee Alford will miss the game with depth piece Antonion Hamilton Sr. missing the game as well. Leaving A.J. Terrell, Clark Phillips, and Kevin King as the obvious options. We will likely see more of safety Richie Grant on the field as well to help cover up the injuries.
It is a big loss for the Falcons who have seen strong seasons from both Hughes and Alford. Mike Hughes has arguably been the biggest surprise of the season for the Falcons. Only a year ago the veteran was close to unplayable and a mess on special teams. Fast forward and he has produced far beyond reasonable expectations.
From Atlanta's perspective if there was ever a game to be missing pieces in the secondary it is on the road in Denver. The Broncos aren't a team that wants to push the ball down the field or are looking to be a high-flying offense. Denver prefers to keep the ball on the ground and grind out the clock allowing their defense to shorten the game.
Leaning on special teams and a great defense the Broncos thrive running the ball and relying on their defense to create turnovers and get consistent stops. This makes Atlanta's path to winning in Denver all the more difficult but if there was ever a time to be missing your top two corners it is against Sean Payton and Bo Nix.
The game remains vital for the Falcons who are heading into their bye week and need to hold off a Tampa team that has a shockingly easy finish to the season. Going into the bye at 7-4 with what is really a three-game lead would set the tone for the final weeks of the season as the Falcons attempt a playoff return for the first time since the 2017 season.