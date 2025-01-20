Atlanta Falcons should be paying attention to Bijan's not so subtle message

Bijan Robinson is coming off a truly impressive 2024 season, the back was one of the few bright spots for the Falcons. If anything positive was happening for the offense in Kirk's final starts it was Bijan creating positive plays out of thin air. The impressive season was only underrated due to the feats of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Both backs changed the lives of their respective teams and completely flipped how backs are viewed in free agency.

A position that was losing value and importance took over the league in the 2024 season. Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, and Detriot's impressive duo must be noted as well. As the Falcons sat home watching this past week's divisional round Bijan Robinson took note of Saquon's impact on the Eagles.

Man Saquon thank you for making us RB’s look amazing. This position is looking great🔥🙂 — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) January 19, 2025

Bijan's supportive message is great for a player who was often overlooked and underappreciated in New York. However, if you're the Falcons and the rest of the league you have to take this past season as a reset of the market. Every team looking to rebuild the offense is going to be willing to pay far more hoping to recreate what we've seen this season.

Star backs have covered up the faults of Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, and Jared Goff pushing each team into the playoffs. The market is going up and the Falcons and Bijan Robinson are both taking note.

While it is concerning to consider how many key players the Falcons must pay in the future the Falcons still have time. Bijan is just entering the third year of his rookie deal leaving at least three years of team control remaining. Yes, it would be ideal to get an extension done after this season but it is possible the back opts to wait and hope the market continues to build. Regardless, it is something the Falcons and their fans are no doubt taking note of as Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. all will need to be extended in consecutive seasons.