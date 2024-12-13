Atlanta Falcons should be preparing for franchise changing loss to Raiders
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders is the biggest game the franchise has played since their 2017 season ending playoff loss to the Nick Foles-led Eagles. At first glance, this might seem to be an overstatement against the tanking Raiders on a Monday night when the Falcons won't even be alone in the prime-time spot. However, consider the implications not only for this season but moving forward.
If the Falcons lose to the Raiders on Monday night the playoff picture will be all but locked into place. After a 6-3 start to the season, the Falcons will have all but lost the division to the Bucs after sweeping them early in the season. You're not only out of the playoffs but looking at making drastic changes at every meaningful position.
A loss to Desmond Ridder's Las Vegas Raiders would demand franchise altering moves
Raheem Morris, Jimmy Lake, Terry Fontenot, Zac Robinson, Kirk Cousins, and Kyle Pitts would all be the headline names likely to leave Atlanta. It is a rare a loss has carried this much power, however, it isn't out of the question that losing Monday changes Arthur Blank's perspective on the team.
Losing on the big stage to a tanking team demands you turn to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and begin considering your offseason moves. Even in year one, Raheem Morris is very likely in trouble and you are all but locked in to make coordinator changes.
Atlanta's GM whiffing on a quarterback for the third straight year after helping push Matt Ryan out the back door will only turn up the heat further. It is hard to see any part of management escaping what should be sweeping changes to a failing franchise.
With this in mind, Monday's game has the chance to swing a franchise, unlike any game in recent memory. A win keeps hope alive and gives reason to believe this team could still find a way into a playoff spot. Lose and you're going to demand major changes starting with your overpaid quarterback and the GM who put him there.