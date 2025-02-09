Atlanta Falcons should be willing to pay whatever it takes to land Myles Garrett

The Atlanta Falcons have already been pointed to as a clear landing spot for star pass rusher Myles Garrett. The current Cleveland Brown made waves early in the week with a trade request that is easy to understand. Cleveland is still stuck with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback and already the veteran is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025 season.

Add in the fact you share a division with the Bengals, Ravens, and Steelers there is a clear reason for Garrett to want out of a cursed franchise. Atlanta should be more than willing to pay top dollar for a player that would solve a nearly decade-long problem. Garrett fixes Atlanta's pass rush from day one and the Falcons would be able to focus their attention on solving concerns in the secondary.

Atlanta should be willing to pay whatever it takes to land a generational star in Myles Garrett

Aside from the price, the one potential issue with Atlanta landing Garrett is the reasoning behind the trade request. The star defender made it clear he wants to win and to have a chance to play for a Super Bowl. Leaving one cursed franchise to join another might not be what the defender has in mind even if it is a far better situation.

This leads us to consider what the cost for Garrett is likely to be if the Browns make a move this offseason. It seems two first-round picks and a young player would be a fair asking price looking back at past deals for star players.

Atlanta sacrificing this year's top pick wouldn't be painful, however, parting ways with next year's pick as well could come back to haunt them. Despite this, if Atlanta gets the chance to land one of the best pass rushers in league history there is no question. Garrett instantly makes the Falcons an NFC contender and the best team within their division. It is a move you rarely get a chance to make and one the team must be willing to pay for if the chance is presented.