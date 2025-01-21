Atlanta Falcons should consider adding a short yardage weapon to protect Penix

The Eagles started a trend of re-branding the quarterback sneak into a different play. As salaries and injuries increase for the league's stars teams are far more reluctant to call a quarterback sneak. Patrick Mahomes infamously is rarely put into the position to sneak the ball based on a past injury sustrained while running the play.

The majority of the league, however, cannot afford to be this picky needing the play to take advantage of defensive lines. Josh Allen runs it to perfection with the Bills and we've seen teams around the league pick a trusted player to run the play to protect less mobile quarterbacks. No team in the league can run it with the perfection of the Eagles and Jalen Hurts. Still, it is an increasingly important trick that leaves you only needing 8-9 yards on the first three downs. It is a play the Falcons should consider implementing with a specific weapon.

Once Kirk Cousins leaves Atlanta should consider bringing in a short-yardage specialist at quarterback

It is expected that Kirk Cousins will either be traded or cut this offseason. When that happens, the Falcons will need to add a backup quarterback and an emergency third option. Why not make one of these players a specific short-yardage weapon? Michael Penix Jr. has an extensive injury history that is going to limit his ability as a runner or how often the Falcons might consider putting the young quarterback in harm's way.

Protecting their potential franchise quarterback while adding an increasingly useful wrinkle to the playbook is an obvious decision. Bijan Robinson is electric with the ball in his hands but has struggled in short-yardage situations. Robinson needs time and space to be at his best he isn't a short-yardage bruiser best used for this type of play.

Having a backup quarterback who is comfortable taking snaps and able to run the play should at least be a consideration for the Falcons. Considering a late-round quarterback fit or a free-agent veteran who could serve as both a backup and be used on this specific play.

Washington has done just that at times with former Falcon Marcus Mariota. Mariota's ability to use his legs has been used to protect rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. This is the mentality Atlanta should have for Penix adding the play to their sheet without considering putting their quarterback in harm's way.