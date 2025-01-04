Atlanta Falcons should consider benching Penix in this Week 18 scenario

Michael Penix Jr. is Atlanta's future and appears to be a great fit for the Falcons. With that said, as soon as Tampa puts away New Orleans on Sunday the Falcons should send Penix to the bench. There is zero reason to risk the quarterback's health once it is clear the Falcons have fallen out of the playoff race. Already needing a miracle one could make the argument Atlanta would be wise to protect the rookie after the first half.

With Kaleb McGary on his blindside, there are very real injury concerns for a quarterback with a concerning history of serious injuries. There simply isn't a reason to risk the start of a 2025 season in a game that likely isn't going to mean anything. Head coach Raheem Morris should be keeping one eye on the scoreboard and pulling Penix off the field as soon as Tampa takes control of the game against the Saints.

Michael Penix Jr. should be treated as the future of the franchise and protected for the 2025 season

It is very unlikely that the Saints are going to hang in the game with the Bucs. Even when fully healthy Tampa is a far superior roster capable of beating New Orleans on any field. The Saints starting Spencer Rattler only adds to the thought this game is going to very quickly tilt out of hand.

Atlanta is in a mess of their own creation and shouldn't do anything other than look forward to the offseason and protecting their franchise for 2025. For this reason, Michael Penix Jr. should quickly find the bench in this game with Atlanta turning to their third quarterback option not willing to risk a Kirk Cousins injury.

The wisest path to managing this game is scoreboard watching giving it your best effort only until it is clear Tampa is in control. Once that happens protecting your quarterback and losing the game become more beneficial for your team's offseason and future. A year defined by fumbled opportunities would have no more fitting end for a franchise that still hasn't returned to the playoffs since 2017.