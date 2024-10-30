Atlanta Falcons should consider reuniting Kirk Cousins with favorite target
By Nick Halden
Receiver is unlikely to be a position high on Atlanta's priority list ahead of the trade deadline. With the level of desperation to find a pass rush and the issues the defense is having defending the run this is understandable. Atlanta's defense should be the focus of the team's trade deadline. However, that doesn't mean the team should ignore an obvious fit and a former favorite target of Kirk Cousins.
Adam Thielen had his practice window open with the Carolina Panthers this week and should soon be on the move. Once healthy it would be shocking not to see the receiver find a new landing spot. A longtime teammate of Kirk Cousins and one of the veteran's favorite targets in Minnesota. Thielen would be a perfect fit in Zac Robinson's defense and offer the team a better receiver rotation.
Adam Thielen would fit into Atlanta's offense perfectly without a high cost
Looking around the league at trades the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have already made a reasonable price is easy to suggest. The Falcons sending the Panthers a 6th-round pick in exchange for Thielen seems more than fair. The receiver has one year remaining on his deal the Falcons can take on for a Carolina team looking to add picks and shed salary.
Thielen's contract is the only downside to this move it makes an already tight cap situation more difficult heading into next season. However, it gives you a great group of weapons and a familiar face for Kirk Cousins to work with as the team's playoff hunt begins.
The receiver could be used in a rotational role and a key piece on third downs and in big spots. We have seen the trust that Cousins had in Thielen in Minnesota and how often the quarterback trusted the veteran receiver with the game on the line. Adding that in Atlanta makes a great offense even more dangerous and would be a win for both sides.