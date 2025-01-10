The Atlanta Falcons acquired Rondale Moore in a trade in the offseason from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder. The 24-year-old was expected to serve as Atlanta’s third receiving option behind Darnell Mooney and Drake London.

However, tragedy struck on August 7th, during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins ahead of Atlanta’s first preseason game. The speedy wide receiver suffered a non-contact knee injury, and the Falcons placed him on injured reserve the following day, ending his season before it began.

In Moore’s absence, Ray-Ray McCloud III stepped up and delivered a career year in Atlanta. Previously known primarily as a kick and punt returner, the veteran receiver showcased his potential in the passing game. Atlanta, his fourth team in six NFL seasons, became the site of his breakout performance. McCloud finished the season with career highs: 62 receptions for 686 yards on 87 targets.

As Rondale Moore approaches free agency in the 2025 offseason, Atlanta should strongly consider bringing him back for another chance.

Why Atlanta should give Moore another chance

McCloud has proven to be a versatile asset, contributing as a receiver, on jet sweeps, and in the return game. However, Rondale Moore offers more upside, particularly as a receiver. The most obvious advantage is age—Moore will be 25 at the start of the 2025 season, while McCloud will turn 29 during the same year.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Moore ranked fourth in the NFL since 2022 (tied with Puka Nacua) in yards after the catch (YAC), averaging 6.4 yards entering the 2024 season. In contrast, Atlanta’s receivers averaged just 3.7 YAC in 2023, the fourth-lowest in the league. This stark difference reinforces the potential value Moore could bring. In 2024, Atlanta’s receivers improved to 5.4 YAC, with McCloud averaging 5.5. These numbers leave fans wondering what Moore might have achieved with similar opportunities.

Moore could also be a valuable deep-ball target for Atlanta’s quarterback Michael Penix. During his 2021 pro day, Moore recorded a blazing 4.29-second 40-yard dash and a 42½-inch vertical leap. Additionally, he showcased versatility in 2023, rushing 28 times for 178 yards (6.4-yard average) and one touchdown—a career-best.

Room for both players on the roster

While fans may have grown accustomed to McCloud’s contributions, there is room for both players on Atlanta’s roster. Moore’s rookie contract expires this offseason, making him a free agent. Atlanta could release or decline to re-sign Avery Williams, their primary punt returner, who is also set to hit free agency. Although Williams had a solid season in the return game, he is a non-factor on offense.

Moore offers a dual threat as both a return specialist and offensive weapon. Without Williams, Moore could take over punt return duties, a role he has prior experience in, while sharing kick return responsibilities with McCloud. This approach would allow Atlanta to maximize Moore’s and McCloud’s strengths, solidifying the team’s receiving corps and return game.