Atlanta Falcons sign new weapon to help Michael Penix Jr. in 2025

The Atlanta Falcons have been very active early on in their offseason signing multiple players to future/reserve contracts. while the deals have primarily been focused on practice squad players, there is one name that stood out with the potential to make the 2025 roster. Atlanta signed CFL receiver Makai Polk who is coming off an 1,000-yard season with the Argonauts.

Polk had spent time in NFL camps with both the Giants and Ravens. However, there is noticeable growth in his game that suggests perhaps this time the receiver can find a way to stick on the active roster long term. Polk's ability isn't as a speedster but a great route runner that has shown elite hands when given the chance.

The Atlanta Falcons must continue to add target depth as they help Michael Penix Jr. take the next step

This is very unlikely to be the last move the Falcons make at the receiver position. Last offseason the team signed both Ray-Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney while trading for Rondale Moore. Atlanta was aggressive looking to help Kirk Cousins make the transition to Atlanta. Taking pressure off the veteran quarterback and giving him a wealth of offensive talent at the skill positions.

While that didn't play out as the front office might have hoped the same aggressive approach should be there for their young quarterback. Already you have Mooney, McCloud, and Drake London under contract for the 2025 season. What the team needs is depth and possibly an upgrade at the third receiver spot.

Polk will give the Falcons a piece capable of competing for a depth role with an outside shot of becoming the 4th option. What makes the signing interesting is Polk's great hands combined with his route running and Atlanta's lack of depth.

We've seen Dee Alford follow a similar path not only earning a roster spot but finding his way into the starting lineup. It is a no-risk signing that is a great start to the offseason giving the team a chance to find surprise depth at the receiver position.