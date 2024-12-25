Atlanta Falcons simple path into the playoffs remains in question

If the Atlanta Falcons beat the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers in the season's final two games, they are in the playoffs. There isn't a path to falling out of the playoff picture if the Falcons finish 10-7 and take care of business. While the Carolina game is an expected win, the Falcons will be fighting with Dan Quinn's Commanders for playoff seeding on Sunday Night Football.

The importance of the game for both teams will be determined early in the afternoon by the Bucs and Eagles. For the Falcons, they have been handed a rare second chance after their mid-season collapse. If the Falcons can win their final two games of the season they are NFC South champions. This is their only path into the wildcard as well needing Washington to lose twice.

Atlanta's path into the playoffs remains simple, win out or face elimination

With this in mind, unless the Bucs stumble against the Carolina Panthers this is an elimination game for the Falcons. Washington is playing for playoff seeding but the Falcons will be fighting to remain in control of their division. Even if the Bucs were to lose the Falcons need the game to lock up the NFC South and give themselves a week to prepare to host a wildcard matchup.

The Cowboys win over the Bucs and the Commanders upset over the Eagles left the Falcons one path in. Losing to the Commanders isn't an option unless the Panthers pull off an upset over the Bucs. Only if that happens will the Falcons have room to stumble. With Tampa taking on Spencer Rattler and the Saints in the final week of the season this is an elimination spot.

If the Falcons were to lose and Tampa wins the Bucs again have control of the division and simply need a win over the Saints to lock in a home playoff game. This should be viewed as a playoff game for the Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Penix's second game. An exciting spot to be in with the Falcons failing to make the playoffs since 2017.