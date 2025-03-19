Atlanta Falcons soon to face difficult decision with receiver Drake London

When it comes to Atlanta Falcons cap space it has been Kirk Cousins demanding all of the offseason headlines. This is understandable with Atlanta's odd decision making at the quarterback position. However, the Cousins story will run its course it isn't where Atlanta's focus should be when it comes to the team's future cap space. Atlanta will quickly find themselves facing decisions with Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson.

London is by far the most interesting decision when you consider the flooded market at the position. It seems every offseason 2-3 star receivers are on the market and a handful of instantly impactful players at the position are within draft reach. With this in mind, Atlanta has a very tough decision to make when deciding what London's future in Atlanta might be. The Falcons still have the next two seasons of control and the possible use of the franchise tag.

Are the Atlanta Falcons willing to pay Drake London market value?

Looking at the deals Tee Higgins and Amon Ra St. Brown signed, the market for London becomes clear. London isn't going to earn the deals of Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase, however, his production with Michael Penix Jr. is only going to cause the price to go up. What are the Falcons willing to pay for a position that is easy to replace?

Drake London carries a lot of value, and the Falcons want to do everything they can to keep their offensive core together over the next handful of seasons. Learning from the Matt Ryan era and the importance of continuity the team should opt to pay London within reason.

Atlanta has set themselves up to have the cap space to retain both Robinson and London when their respective rookie deals expire. However, the team must start to draft far more consistently if they are going to pay their players and have any hope of contention.