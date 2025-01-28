Atlanta Falcons star back Bijan Robinson given overdue accomplishment

Bijan Robinson is heading to next week's Pro Bowl being named as the alternate to replace Saquon Barkley. The Eagles back is set to miss the event after the Eagles moved on to the Super Bowl beating the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. While Barkley was always an obvious inclusion the voting was incorrect not to have Robinson already on the roster.

Looking at the degree of difficulty and age there is no one who had a more impressive season than Bijan Robinson. Barkley has the better numbers but benefits from an elite defense, rushing quarterback, offensive line, and great receivers. Bijan Robinson was deserving of the honor and should have already been named to the Pro Bowl roster.

It is fun to consider what the back might accomplish with a full season with capable quarterback play. Much of Robinson's production was with Kirk Cousins badly fading throughout the season. Often the offense would fall completely on his shoulders with the team asking Robinson to carry a unit unable to trust their quarterback.

It is this degree of difficulty that makes Robinson's production far more impressive than any of the previous Pro Bowl backs. It was a spot deserved and yet another example of how flawed the voting remains. It is an honor that has been given to Mac Jones and Tyler Huntley serving as examples of just how incorrect the system has become.

Pro Bowl selections are looked at in retrospect as an honor and a small piece of a player's greatness. Having such a flawed process being the deciding factor in how this is decided remains a mistake. A popularity contest isn't the best way to determine who is deserving of the honor. The league should consider looking at a change.