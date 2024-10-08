Atlanta Falcons struggling rookie class finally made an impact in Thursday's win
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons 2024 rookie class has been among the most underwhelming in franchise history in early going. With your third-round pick lost for the season and Michael Penix Jr. warming the bench the bar was already set low. However, the complete lack of impact going into last Thursday night's game was still astounding.
Something that rookie defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro quickly changed. The rookie wasted no time making his presence felt on the interior and demanding the question, why hasn't he been active sooner? The rookie's play is going to continue to demand snaps and make what is supposed to be a great position group even tougher to manage.
Orhorhoro made sure Atlanta's rookie class finally made an impact
While JD Bertrand was given reps as well it was a far less impressive debut for the rookie linebacker. Troy Andersen and Nate Landman have every reason to believe they will step back into their respective roles once healthy. However, that isn't the case for Atlanta's defensive linemen who are competing for snaps with the rookie.
Orhorhoro standing out in what was an ugly defensive performance speaks volumes. Outside of Grady Jarrett or Jessie Bates, it was hard to find much to like for Atlanta's defense whatsoever. Getting owned by Tampa through the air and on the ground. Allowing Baker Mayfield to look fast and athletic was an extremely low point for the group.
However, Kirk Cousins and the offense bailed the team out and left fans better able to appreciate the efforts of the defenders who did show up. It would be surprising not to see Ruke's snaps continue to go up and the lineman remain a part of the active roster moving forward.
Atlanta's 2024 rookie class still appears to be a miss overall when it comes to finding contributors this season. Still, there is a reason to believe the team could still find contributions with the debut of Ruke and the potential of Dorlus and Washington still waiting to be found.