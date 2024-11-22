Atlanta Falcons take unsurprising tumble down NFL's latest power rankings
By Nick Halden
It doesn't come as a surprise that the Atlanta Falcons are freefalling in power rankings around the league. After a hot start to the season, the Falcons are failing on every level and deserve to be questioned after looking sloppy against New Orleans and dropping a winnable game. This followed up with an absolute embarrassment they put on the field in Denver is more than enough reason to push them into the lower half of power rankings.
This was the case with NFL.com's latest power rankings having the Falcons ranked as the 17th best team in the league. If anything this is a bit generous with the Rams, Bengals, and Colts all falling behind the Falcons. All three teams who have been playing far better over the past three weeks. The Falcons have fallen behind non-playoff teams in the conference with the Bucs, 49ers, and Seahawks all ranked ahead of Atlanta.
Atlanta's poor effort and questionable history more than earns their recent slide
When you look at Atlanta's recent history and the chances they have fumbled away doubting them is more than fair. Their history suggests it is more than likely they are going to blow what is a golden chance to win the NFC South and host a playoff game. The complete lack of pass rush and recent sloppy offensive possessions have turned a trendy underdog team into a unit that is being questioned on every level.
With that said, the Falcons are still in complete control and have a reason to believe they can make the playoffs. With games against the Raiders, Giants, and Panthers left you simply need to take care of business against tanking teams and find a way to get at least one win against the Chargers, Vikings, and Commanders.
Do this and you will win the division and host a first-round playoff game. A win for a franchise that has made a lot of missteps and earned recent criticism. Still, it isn't time just yet to give up on a Falcons team that has the offensive talent and schedule needed to right the ship.