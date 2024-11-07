Atlanta Falcons the clear loser in NFC South's trade deadline moves
By Nick Halden
Tampa Bay Buccaneers- idle
It doesn't come as a surprise that Tampa opted to sit back and watch at this year's trade deadline. Every signal is suggesting this simply isn't Tampa's year despite Baker Mayfield's best effort. Losing to the Chiefs in OT is yet again another brutal ending to a game. This is where it is important to remind you this Tampa team is the first and only team to beat the Lions thus far and had a very real chance to take down Patrick Mahomes.
Everything about this team's season would suggest they should be buyers, however, that simply wasn't on the table considering where they are in the NFC landscape. While the team is far from dead you're under .500 and will play San Francisco next week. You've lost Chris Godwin for at least the season and Mike Evans will be gone for an extended time.
This is all on the heels of losing two coin flip games to the Falcons, it is clear things simply aren't falling your way. A front office that has drafted well in recent years is wise to save their picks and sit back and understand this is a two team race for the next half-decade.