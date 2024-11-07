Atlanta Falcons the clear loser in NFC South's trade deadline moves
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons- idle
What a complete mess of a trade deadline from the Falcons. It is clear at this point in the season the Matthew Judon trade appears to be a whiff. This after Judon had a strong start and the trade was believed to be a big win capable of bringing Atlanta's pass rush to life. Perhaps shy to spend picks after losing one to tampering and in the aforementioned trade Atlanta chose to sit back and do nothing to fix a broken pass rush.
This approach seems to be waving the white flag saying this isn't their season. If that was the case, why sign veteran players to top of the market deals? If the Falcons aren't going to give this season and the next two years their best shot they would be better off starting young players and buying into building things from the ground up.
What Fontenot and the Atlanta front office are attempting it to win now while also building for the future. Being fully committed to neither approach attempting to have the best of both worlds. A dangerous plan it is hard to find an example of working in this league. There is now reason for concern for the Falcons.