Atlanta Falcons the clear loser in NFC South's trade deadline moves
By Nick Halden
Carolina Panthers- Added two 2025 draft picks
Arguably the biggest surprise for the Panthers is not dealing veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The veteran pass rusher not landing anywhere comes as a shock considering his early season production. However, the Panthers didn't remain idle and focused on adding future draft picks after a big win vs. New Orleans.
Perhaps Bryce Young is taking the next step for this desperate franchise. The young quarterback was put back into the lineup a week ago and after struggling against Denver had some great moments against the Saints. Putting together a late game-winning drive is the most exciting the quarterback has been.
The Panthers responded by trading away Jonathan Mingo and continuing to lessen the quarterback's targets. This was after the team already dealt Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens early in the week. Give the Panthers credit for finding ways to add future picks and appearing finally to have their focus in the right place. Young is back in the lineup and this team appears far more frisky than they did a week ago. Out of the four teams in the NFC South, there isn't any question Carolina finally won something at the NFL trade deadline.