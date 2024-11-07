Atlanta Falcons the clear loser in NFC South's trade deadline moves
By Nick Halden
New Orleans Saints- dealt Marshon Lattimore
While the Falcons will still get a chance to match up with the former Saint later this season New Orleans will no longer have one of the better corners in the game. Lattimore is in Washington and the Saints' season is in complete tatters after not only trading one of their best players but losing to what was believed to be the worst roster in the league.
The return of Derek Carr did little to help things with the team losing to the Panthers and Carr having to deal with postgame questions about Michael Thomas. With a myriad of players already on IR the injury report ahead of the Saints final season matchup with Atlanta is long. Chris Olave suffered an ugly injury and is hopefully going to be alright for this game. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Olave held out after being knocked out of the game against Carolina. Despite the rivalry between the two teams, it was a scary situation you never want to see no matter the jersey.
The Saints have fired Dennis Allen and traded their best defender in the last three days. They are in full panic mode and the trade deadline serves as evidence.