Atlanta Falcons the perfect landing spot for former Carolina Panthers head coach

The Atlanta Falcons are in the market for a defensive coordinator after the recent firing of Jimmy Lake. While there is a long list of qualified options the Falcons should explore, a former rival could be the team's best fit offering an impressive resume and leadership. Former Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks is deserving of a coordinator role and would be the perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons.

For those who may have forgotten, Steve Wilks was hired as Carolina's pass game coordinator and secondary coach. After the team opted to fire Matt Rhule, Wilks was promoted to interim head coach and pushed the Panthers to a 6-6 finish. What Wilks accomplished with a bad Carolina roster is the most impressive thing they have done in the last half-decade. Still, the team opted to push Wilks out in favor of Frank Reich.

Steve Wilks is an accomplished coach who would offer stability to the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff

The Carolina Panthers pushed Steve Wilks out despite his impressive accomplishments and instantly became a worse team. Wilks' next landing spot was in San Francisco as the 49ers defensive coordinator. The 49ers would make the Super Bowl and give the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle. After a heart-breaking loss, the 49ers opted to fire Steve Wilks despite the impressive season from the San Francisco defense.

Another team opted not to value Wilks' contributions and again they were worse overnight. Not only did San Francisco's defense take a huge step back they would fail to qualify for the playoffs and yet again pushed out the defensive coordinator.

Wilks is an accomplished coach is if we're being completely honest is overqualified for Atlanta's open coordinator position. Carolina and San Francisco both pushing Wilks out are great examples of poor decision making from teams that would find instant karma for their poor decision.

The veteran coach can be a voice of reason and experience in the room for the coaching staff of Raheem Morris. So often in the 2024 season, the coaching staff lacked the experience or poise to make obvious adjustments. Wilks gives you a veteran coach who can help fix some of these issues as well as get the most out of a defensively limited roster. There are many great options on the market this year, but none better or more uniquely qualified than Steve Wilks.