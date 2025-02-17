Atlanta Falcons top 3 breakout candidates for the 2025 season

1. QB Michael Penix Jr. will breakout for the 2025 Falcons

The most important player on the roster is Michael Penix Jr.; the new starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons has a lot of pressure on him after a superb performance in his rookie finale.

With only three starts under his belt, a full season's work will be a challenge. Penix must continue his momentum through the long offseason and into his first season as the team's primary starter.

There is no reason to think he can't do it; he catapulted two college programs into relevancy. He also played on the biggest stage in college football.

The Falcons new passer will become the NFL's newest superstar passer in his second season.