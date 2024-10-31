Atlanta Falcons weapons producing far beyond reasonable expectations in 2024
By Arkesh Ray
Zac Robinson has done it, he's figured it out. The first-year play-caller has figured out how to efficiently use all his weapons. This is no small deal, as veteran coach and former Atlanta Falcons play caller Arthur Smith could never figure this out.
Since the Saints game where the Falcons scored a grand total of 0 offensive touchdowns Atlanta has gone on to score: 36 points, 38 points, and 31 points with Kirk Cousins throwing 10 touchdowns in the last four.
Every offensive member of the team is EATING and Robinson has even figured out how to perfectly utilize the Falcons RB tandem, almost as well as Detriot. Let's start with quarterback.
Kirk Cousins' 2,106 passing yards is good for the third in the NFL. Earlier this season he had a 509 yard game, most in a game this season and most in any game since 2021.
Cousins' 14 passing touchdowns is tied 4th most in the NFL, the only players with more are Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield.
His 97.8 passer rating is 12th highest in the NFL. His 68.3 comp% is 9th in the NFL. He's 10th in touchdown% amongst QBs that have played at least six games at 5.2%.
Cousins' stellar season is paving the way for Kyle Pitts and Drake London to have great seasons.
London's 525 yards is good enough for 12th in the NFL. London was top 8 before the game on Sunday. London's 5 touchdowns are tied 3rd in the NFL, the only players with more are Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Evans. London's 44 receptions are 4th most in the NFL. London had 50+ targets this season before recording his first drop, most in the NFL.
Kyle Pitts 419 receiving yards is good for 3rd most amongst TEs. His three touchdowns is tied 4th most amongst TEs. His 29 catches is good for 9th most amongst TEs. Since his 0 yard game against the Saints, Pitts has 314 yards and three touchdowns in his last four games. That is the 11th most yards in the NFL in that span. London has 325 yards in that span which is 8th most in that span. Pitts' and London's three touchdowns in that span is tied 2nd most in the NFL.
Bijan Robinson has quietly put together three very impressive games in a row. His 784 yards from scrimmage is good for 4th in the NFL. His 546 rushing yards is good for 8th in the NFL. Bijan Robinson actually has more rushing yards than the entire Dallas Cowboys team and one more rushing touchdown. Robinson's 238 receiving yards is 4th most among RBs. Robinson has recorded 100+ yards from scrimmage in each of the last three games and scored four touchdowns, including the first 2 rushing touchdown game of his career.
Tyler Allgeier has quietly been having a great season for a RB2. He is a big part of the Falcons' 1-2 punch at RB and has been the Falcons' closer in pivotal moments.