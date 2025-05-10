Atlanta Falcons were wise to avoid potential George Pickens implosion

The Atlanta Falcons sat and continued their quiet offseason this week while the Dallas Cowboys made headlines by acquiring Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens. The former Georgia receiver was dealt for what boils down to a third-round pick, a move that has some Atlanta fans wondering why the Falcons weren't interested. While it is fun to consider having a trio of Drake London, Pickens, and Darnell Mooney, it is simply not realistic. Dallas just brought in a problematic distraction, and Pittsburgh was all too happy to turn the page on.

It isn't a hot take to believe teams should be wary of any receivers Mike Tomlin moves away from. This doesn't mean there won't be fits elsewhere, rather, there is likely an alarming reason the team opted to move on. In the case of Pickens, it is glaringly clear how emotionally up-and-down the receiver plays. This isn't the type of energy the Falcons could consider bringing in as Michael Penix Jr. attempts to establish himself as the future of the franchise.

Atlanta was wise staying far away from a move the Cowboys will soon regret

The concerns with George Pickens go all the way back to the receiver's college days, where he was ejected for fighting. This would cost his team the next week and be a clear example of the me first attitude Pickens carries himself with on the field. It is the polar opposite of how Drake London or Danrell Mooney play willingly, fighting as a decoy or run blocker to set up the next play.

Pickens has consistently displayed tendencies that made the Steelers willing to trade the receiver while adding another emotional pass catcher in DK Metcalf in the same offseason. This should be as telling as anything of what his own franchise believes. To be completely fair to Pickens, however, it is important to point out that Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense are by far the most stable unit the receiver has been a part of.

The flip side of this is questioning how Pickens will respond when Dak is throwing Lamb the bulk of the targets. Pickens plays with an edge that will quickly test the leadership of Prescott and how patient Lamb is willing to be with his new co-star. All of this adding up to a Dallas disaster; the rest of the league will be all too happy to watch.

Atlanta staying far away from a George Pickens trade was a wise decision the franchise won't soon regret. As fun as the fit might be on paper, the Cowboys will soon find out what a rollercoaster they willingly signed up for.