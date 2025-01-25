Atlanta Falcons will not be able to fully benefit from Michael Penix Jr. starting

Michael Penix Jr. is the future of the Atlanta Falcons. This much is clear in only three games of the rookie quarterback. The poise and ability to make plays under pressure jumped off the screen as well as the ability to make every NFL throw. Penix is going to be the team's starter moving into 2025 and is believed to be their quarterback for the future. However, there is one remaining frustration with how the Falcons have handled the situation.

We've often seen around the league when you get a top-ten starter your best Super Bowl window is in their rookie contract. Yes, there are exceptions as the Falcons and Matt Ryan were in 2016 or more recently, Matthew Stafford and the Rams. However, the point remains if you don't have Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or a great quarterback on a rookie deal you're fighting an uphill battle.

The Atlanta Falcons won't be able to take advantage of Penix's deal due to Kirk Cousins

No matter how the offseason plays out for the Falcons they are stuck with Kirk Cousins as a large part of their cap space. It doesn't matter if they cut, keep, or trade the veteran quarterback his salary will remain on the books. How much will remain all depends on how things play out but it will be enough to limit what the Falcons can do this offseason.

It is yet another reason why adding Penix and Cousins in the same year never made sense. As soon as you're done paying the veteran quarterback you will need to begin thinking about an extension for Penix. This is yet another reason why Atlanta opting to keep GM Terry Fontenot was surprising.

Keeping the leadership that isn't allowing you to take advantage of having a quarterback on a rookie deal is odd. This isn't to say the Falcons cannot contend for a playoff spot or be far better in the 2025 season. Rather it is pointing out the improbable reality of constructing a Super Bowl contender while paying top dollar for Kirk Cousins to sit on the bench of play elsewhere.