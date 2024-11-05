Atlanta Falcons with a chance to continue division perfection in Week 10
By Nick Halden
An interesting part of the Atlanta Falcons' hot start to the 2024 season has been their perfection within the NFC South. Already the Falcons have swept the Tampa Bay Bucs while winning their first game against Carolina and New Orleans. Giving Atlanta a 4-0 record in the NFC South and a 2-3 mark against the rest of their schedule.
Making things more interesting is the two teams they have beaten are both from the NFC East giving the Falcons a 6-0 mark against either of these divisions. Could the perfection continue for Atlanta? In the NFC South, it would be a letdown if the Falcons don't finish 6-0 when you consider the injuries the Saints are dealing with and the complete mess the Panthers have become in Carolina. Finishing with a perfect division record is not only out of the question but expected.
The Atlanta Falcons have a unique chance to finish with a perfect record against the NFC South and East
If the Falcons are going to sweep the NFC East the biggest challenge is unquestionably Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders. Beating New York is expected but the emergence of Jayden Daniels will present a unique challenge for Atlanta's struggling run defense.
The fact this is a conversation heading into Week 10 speaks to the impact of Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins. An Atlanta team that couldn't get out of their way a season ago feels nothing like this unit that has a very real and probable chance to finish perfect within their own division.
As a reminder, the Falcons last season dropped a game to the Carolina Panthers unable to score double-digit points with the season on the line. Much has changed over the last year and there continues to be mounting reasons to believe not only in this team in the regular season but perhaps they could become a surprise conference contender come January.