Atlanta Falcons with a golden chance to improve positioning in NFC playoff picture
By Nick Halden
Heading into Sunday's slate of games the Atlanta Falcons hold the second seed in the conference. Only the Minnesota Vikings sit ahead of Atlanta currently holding the lone playoff bye. While we are far away from playoff seeding the Falcons sit in a great position after an early brutal start to the season.
Going 3-0 in early divisional play has given the team control of the NFC South and reason to believe the best still lies ahead. Atlanta winning this week not only allows the Falcons to unquestionably retain control of the division but likely pick up ground on all three teams.
The Atlanta Falcons are the only NFC South team favored to win heading into Week 7
Already the New Orleans Saints lost to the Denver Broncos and it would be shocking to see the Carolina Panthers pick up a win. Spencer Rattler and the Saints were a complete mess on Thursday night dropping their fifth straight game. Now New Orleans sits only a game out of the basement of the division.
Carolina will play the heavily favored Washington Commanders in a road matchup. Leaving Tampa playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Either team winning their matchup would be surprising.
However, it is worth noting Baltimore's defense has struggled and appears likely to allow the Tampa offense to keep things close. Still, this week represents a prime opportunity for the Falcons. A statement that not only are they in the NFC South playoff race but perhaps a contender for one of the top two seeds.
With an increasingly easy schedule ahead beating the Seahawks in a brutal week for the rest of the division is more reassurance. Giving fans reason to continue to believe in this team's hot start and that things will be different under Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins. Sunday is a chance to put the early pressure on Tampa and remind them who is now the class of the division.