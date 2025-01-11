Atlanta Falcons would jump at this proposed Kirk Cousins trade

Bleacher Report put together a list of five offseason offers for Kirk Cousins. Among the hypothetical trade offers the Raiders offered the Falcons a 4th-round pick and corner Jack Jones in exchange for the veteran quarterback. If a team were willing to not only give the Falcons a mid-round pick and a possible starter Terry Fontenot cannot say yet fast enough. Trading Kirk Cousins remains a tall order considering his contract and the level of play we saw in the veteran's final starts.

However, if there is one reason to believe the Falcons might find a trade for Kirk Cousins it is the lack of first-round talent at quarterback. A year after Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. there are two possible first-round fits. This leaves it on the table a team might become desperate enough to consider trading for Kirk Cousins.

The Las Vegas Raiders trading for Kirk Cousins is unlikely but not impossible

Looking at all the teams in need of a quarterback this offseason the Raiders are the most interesting fit for Kirk Cousins. Not only do they need a quarterback, but they are also out of position to draft a starter and one of the least desirable landing spots. The Raiders are likely going to settle for the third quarterback off the board or a veteran starter.

Among those options are the aging Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers if the veteran opts to return for another season. The Falcons should be happy with simply having some cap relief and getting Kirk Cousins off the active roster. If they were able to add a draft pick and perhaps an impact player in return it would be a slam dunk.

Albeit one that is needed based on a front office mistake in the first place. Still, finding a way to trade Kirk Cousins and get anything of note in return would be a huge win for a franchise attempting to turn the page to Michael Penix Jr.