Atlanta's biggest offensive concern is an overlooked offseason story

Atlanta's defense is understandably the team's primary offseason focus as they attempt to rebuild a unit that has consistently cost the franchise for the better part of a decade. Only building blocks A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates, and Kaden Elliss should consider their roles safe. The rest of the defense could be altered as Atlanta looks to reset the unit under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. However, one overlooked concern is the reliability of Atlanta's kicking game.

Younghoe Koo started the 2024 season strong and appeared to have increased his range with the same level of consistency. Things would take a turn in Atlanta's game against Seattle with Koo missing a field goal starting a 2/7 streak that would bring obvious concerns about the Atlanta kicker. This led to Atlanta taking an extremely conservative approach to when they were willing to give Koo a chance at a kick.

Younghoe Koo's 2024 struggles remain an underrated piece of the team's offseason concerns

This would end with Atlanta putting the kicker on injured reserve and turning to a limited weapon in Riley Patterson. The issue with Patterson was a lack of range that would cost the Falcons a potential game winner against Washington. It is clear that Patterson isn't going to be an option and Koo remains on the roster on what is an expensive contract for a kicker.

Atlanta did opt to sign 2025 competition, bringing in Lenny Krieg. This at least offers Atlanta the stability of a second option. It points to the fact that the team simply has no way of knowing whether or not they can rely on a player who, before last season's struggles, had been historically reliable. Yes, Kirk Cousins deserves the blame for how Atlanta's season ended and the team collapsing in an NFC South begging to be won.

However, Atlanta fans must also consider the fact that if Koo is the normal version of himself Atlanta likely has two additional wins and holds onto the division lead. The team's collapse lands on Kirk Cousins, but could have been avoided if not for some key mistakes from kicker Younghoe Koo and head coach Raheem Morris. It is a position that Atlanta has grown used to relying on with years of stability from Matt Bryant and Koo. That is no longer the case and demanded the Falcons made the decision they did, bringing in Krieg and opening up a competition they hope will push Koo back into the player he was before the 2024 season.