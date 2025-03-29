Atlanta's dwindling options presents interesting Kirk Cousins decision

How serious are the Atlanta Falcons about having Kirk Cousins sit behind Michael Penix Jr.? As each day passes, the odds of finding the answer to this question increase. With Russell Wilson taking the Giants off the list of potential landing spots there are only a handful of teams still looking to add a starting quarterback. This is before we have our answer for where Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders, and Cam Ward are going to play. The trio of quarterbacks are each expected to take a starting job, leaving things looking truly bleak for Atlanta's hopes of trading Cousins.

This isn't to say a deal won't happen or is impossible, rather pointing out the reality of a quickly shrinking list of options. Atlanta might find itself mulling whether the potential value of Cousins on the roster is actually worth the quarterback returning in a backup role.

Kirk Cousins returning to Atlanta for the 2025 season could quickly become a real conversation

Atlanta may find themselves wrestling with the value of having Cousins as a trade chip or insurance policy vs. bringing in the distraction in Penix's first full season as the starter. The answer to this question can be argued in either direction in a convincing fashion. If the injuries were truly to blame for Kirk's implosion the veteran is still an above-average starting option. Having that security behind Penix would be an asset few teams have. You're already paying the veteran's contract you might as well benefit from it.

There is also the chance that a contender has their quarterback go down and is willing to trade for Cousins to keep their season alive. Atlanta doesn't have a clear timetable on when they have to trade the veteran quarterback. The way the salary is structured, no matter how this plays out the Falcons are going to be responsible for a portion of the deal for the next two seasons.

Bringing us to the reasons why keeping Cousins would be a concern for Atlanta. It is the simple fact that you would be bringing in last year's leader as Penix attempts to grow as a starter. One bad game is a potential quarterback controversy Atlanta hopes to avoid.

This team needs to sink or swim with Penix, and having Cousins in the building is an unneeded distraction from that fact. How the Falcons choose to answer this debate remains the most fascinating part of their underwhelming offseason.

However, hope remains that a team will be unwise enough to take this decision away and trade for Cousins before the 2025 season begins.