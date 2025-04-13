Atlanta's hated division rival instantly pays for poor offseason decision

Barely a month has gone by since the New Orleans Saints decided to yet again borrow from the future, and in doing so, double down on quarterback Derek Carr. For an organization with a rich history of losing the team's love, for Carr, it is perhaps understandable. No quarterback has better perfected the art of garbage time stats propping up a season full of frustration. New Orleans fans have to be frustrated with the team's decision not to at least entertain a roster reset and look to get younger at the position.

For those who didn't regret the move before, there is an undeniable level of frustration now. Derek Carr's 2025 season is in question long before camp has even begun. This is on the heels of Carr missing a large portion of a miserable 2024 season for New Orleans. To be clear, in no way should Atlanta fans celebrate or wish for an injury, even on their hated rival. Fans want to see Carr healthy and continuing to toss touchdowns to Jessie Bates.

New Orleans is now fittingly in the NFC South basement for the 2025 season and beyond

The possible loss of Carr is only entertaining in the fact that the Saints didn't have to continue to bet on the quarterback. The injury and production concerns couldn't be any more glaring than they were in the 2024 season. As stuck as the Saints might appear, there are ways to escape the contract or bench the veteran in favor of a draft pick or young free agent with more upside.

Whether it was signing Trey Lance or looking to draft Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, there were clear avenues for the Saints to escape starting Carr. Now, not only is the team back in the same position they should have started the offseason in, but they borrowed from the future to do so.

For Carr, it is a frustrating setback in a career that peaked four seasons ago. You want to see the quarterback healthy and able to go out on his own terms. That is likely going to be the case with how committed the Saints are still financially to the aging quarterback.

Atlanta fans can find some peace in the fact that as frustrating as their offseason might have been thus far, it isn't anywhere close to as clueless as a New Orleans team that continues to be their own worst enemy.