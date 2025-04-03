Atlanta's latest pre-draft workout raises obvious concerns as draft nears

One of Atlanta's most eye-popping decisions of the offseason was the team's early focus on scouting only defensive players. It was an unsurprising decision when you consider the offensive stability the team is bringing back for the 2025 season. On the other side, the defense is a complete mess outside of Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell. The team focusing their complete attention on the unit didn't come as a surprise.

However, it seems the Falcons could change directions with the recent news that the team held a private workout for Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The move comes as a bit of a surprise with the number of defensive needs that remain unaddressed. It would be far from the first time GM Terry Fontenot chose to make a surprise first-round selection. While a workout is simply that, it does show a previously unknown level of interest in adding to the position.

Working out Banks shows Atlanta's lack of faith in blindside tackle Kaleb McGary

Kaleb McGary will be under more pressure this season, tasked with guarding the blindside of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. McGary, who has been a frustration at times for Atlanta and is in a potential contract year. This adds up to why the Falcons could be interested in Banks, understanding not only the risk of having McGary guard Penix's blindside but the contract situation that is unlikely to result in an extension.

However, if the Falcons are serious about evaluating Banks, one game that should be paid special attention to is how Banks fared against Georgia. The tackle was consistently bullied by top edge rushing prospect Mykel Williams. The Georgia edge rusher had a defining game that would cement his status as a first-round selection and a clear fit for Atlanta.

Even with Atlanta's obvious concern with McGary, the team would be better served to add a player like Williams. The stability of your offensive line beyond this season won't matter if you're asking Penix to score 30-40 points a game to have a chance of winning. It is Atlanta's defense that needs the most help, and the Falcons must factor this in to their first-round approach.

Banks isn't the right fit for Atlanta who has the stability of a solid backup in Storm Norton as well. The team's focus must remain on rebuilding the defense and bringing in a long term answer to help either the secondary or the team's failing pass rush.