Atlanta's latest quarterback signing doesn't change anything for Kirk Cousins

Atlanta finally made a move at quarterback in the 2025 offseason, signing Easton Stick, giving the team some much-needed depth. While this isn't the Kirk Cousins trade fans are hoping for, it is a move that gives the Falcons a level of flexibility. Stick could be considered a viable backup option, but is better suited to be the emergency third quarterback. The former Charger has made rare appearances in his career, making his first start in the 2023 season with underwhelming results. This isn't a move that gives Atlanta any reason to believe a move with Kirk Cousins is imminent. Signing Stick is a simple depth signing that points to the quickly shrinking quarterback market.

If the Falcons are left with no other choice and are able to part ways with Cousins, Stick can become a viable backup option. One you hope never sees the field, understanding that if that happens, the game is lost. With this in mind, the signing shouldn't be viewed with any weight as to where Atlanta is leaning in the Cousins debate.

Moving Cousins is going to require something just short of a miracle with the team's reported asking price. If Atlanta is willing to swallow the bulk of the contract and simply get a draft pick in return a deal seems likely. However, it is understandable if GM Terry Fontenot and owner Arthur Blank prefer to attempt to push the quarterback's hand.

It isn't nothing that Cousins lied about an injury either denying it to the Atlanta media or blaming the injury during Super Bowl week. Either way was a poor reflection on the Falcons or left the team with no reason to honor Kirk's wishes. If the veteran was straightforward about his injury status it would be a much different situation.

Easton Stick will join what appears to be a slightly dysfunctional group as the Falcons continue to refuse to blink in the showdown with Cousins. Watching how willing they are to follow through on their refusal to cut the veteran will say a lot about this front office. For now, however, fans should remain patient as Atlanta continues a frustratingly quiet offseason.