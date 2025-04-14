Atlanta's recent re-signing continues concerning offseason trend

The Atlanta Falcons re-signed veteran corner Kevin King late last week as the franchise continues to add secondary depth. King's comeback is an impressive one when you consider the veteran's struggles at the end of his tenure in Green Bay. Taking so long off from the sport and being able to make an NFL roster and do enough to lock up a return is impressive. While the corner doesn't project as a starting option, King did make a handful of impactful plays during the 2024 season with Atlanta.

Despite this, Atlanta fans have become disillusioned with the team's handling of the position. Yes, the pass rush was unquestionably a big part of why the Atlanta defense fell apart at the end of the season. This still doesn't excuse what fans watched from the failing secondary. One that the Falcons are slowly rebuilding by bringing back the exact same pieces from a season ago.

Atlanta's lack of moves, combined with continuity in the secondary, is a reason for concern

The Falcons first brought back veteran Mike Hughes before re-signing Dee Alford. Alford, Hughes, and A.J. Terrell would likely be the team's starting options if the season started today. It is a frustrating decision to bring back a group that simply didn't get the job done in the 2024 season.

Why Atlanta would want to return this same group without any notable additions is a mystery. There are still a handful of options in free agency, or the Falcons could opt to add to the position in this year's NFL Draft.

No matter which path they choose, it is alarmingly clear that the team must make improvements if they're serious about taking a step forward in the 2025 season. Running it back with the same collection of veterans is going to result in more frustrating moments and veteran quarterbacks continuing to cook a struggling secondary. A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates need more help, and thus far, Atlanta's offseason moves are returning the same failing answers from a season ago.