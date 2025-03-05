Atlanta should hand franchise legend the chance to retire a Falcon

For the first time since Julio Jones was drafted in 2011, there was an entire NFL season without the receiver catching a single pass. Jones sat in free agency for the 2024 season, never finding a landing spot and missing the entire year for the first time in his career. It would seem this signals a forced retirement for the Atlanta legend. Since leaving the Falcons, Jones has spent time with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles. Each landing spot Jones was one season off from having a real shot at playoff contention.

It is hard to remember the dominant force Jones was prior to leaving Atlanta. Since forcing his way out, the veteran has become little more than a depth receiver who has shown flashes of what once was. This left a very limited 2024 market that seems to be forcing the receiver into retirement. One that should end where it began with Jones retiring in Atlanta.

Atlanta should sign Julio Jones to a one-day contract to retire a Falcon

If Jones playing career is as over as it appears to be, it is time to bring the veteran home. No matter how things ended, the receiver is one of the greatest Falcons in the franchise history. Every time he walked through the doors you understood the production and energy he would bring.

No matter how a game or season was going the approach and fight Jones brought remained consistent. A rare trait for a primary receiver with Julio's level of talent. This deserves to be honored, handing the veteran a chance to walk away from the game with the team that he helped define for much of a decade.

Julio Jones deserves not only to retire a Falcon but to very quickly be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. Two decisions Atlanta should be ready to make in the 2025 offseason.