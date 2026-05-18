Austin Hooper continues changing the lives of those aging out of the system

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper was taught by his family to serve others, so once he made the NFL, he knew he needed to find a cause.

His search went down different avenues, but one stuck out especially: helping those aging out of the foster care system. This led him to create 'The Austin Hooper Foundation', which I got to speak to him about in an exclusive interview with Blogging Dirty.

Austin Hooper kickstarts the 'The Austin Hooper Foundation'

Hooper immediately noticed the concerning statistics for those young adults aging out of foster care:

More than 390,000 children are in United States foster care

About 20,000 age out of the system at age 18, with nearly half experiencing homelessness within 18 months

50% find employment by age 24

<3% earn college degrees

Nearly 25% run into legal trouble within two years

They are twice as likely to experience PTSD than combat veterans

He has made it his mission to help these youth before those stats rear their ugly head:

"Being able to offer these young men and women with not just clothes, electronics, stuff like that, but real life skills and mentorship programs," Hooper said.

By being around those who know better than anyone else, he found that it is about more than just handing things out; it is about providing those programs.

"Since I got the opportunity to work with them, they really talked about the importance of the mental health component and providing mental health resources; therapy, positive triggers, skills for de-escalation, and other things."

Austin Hooper looks to continue and build on his foundation now that he's back in Atlanta

The Austin Hooper Foundation website says that they, along with the help of others, have been "building pathways for foster youth," "supporting those aging out of care," "encouraging mental and emotional growth," and "empering through community."

He has participated in many events, including the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' initiative, an annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, a 'Back to School Shopping Bash,' and 'Holiday Bingo.'

The tight end mentioned that seeing the foundation grow is "the coolest part." He has seen their impact at every stop of his NFL career, whether it be in Cleveland, Tennessee, Las Vegas, New England, or Atlanta. Each city has allowed him to meet partners and build valuable relationships.

Some of those partnerships include Artem Vale, who are "dedicated to creating spaces of healing and growth."

Last year, the Patriots allowed Artem Vale to rent out a club suite. Hooper and some of his Patriots teammates spent the night playing games, mentoring, hanging out, and having a meal with young men and women.

After returning to the team that drafted him, Hooper is looking forward to meeting even more partners in Atlanta to continue impacting countless youth and young adults.

Those looking to make their own impact can donate to The Austin Hooper Foundation by clicking here.