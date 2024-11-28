Baltimore Ravens laid the blueprint for a Falcons upset against Chargers
By Nick Halden
The Baltimore Ravens finished last Monday night's game with well over 200-rushing yards and every reason to believe they could have finished with far more if needed. The Chargers' great defense was exposed with the Ravens proving the defense was incapable of holding up against consistent rushing attacks. It wasn't only Derrick Henry that was able to pick up yardage against the Chargers defense.
Backup running back Justice Hill had 55-rushing yards and a touchdown while only being given four carries on the night. What the Falcons should take away from this game is simple, their one path to victory is relying on Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson to carry the offense. Daring the Chargers to stop the run and forcing Justin Herbert to stay on the sidelines as long as possible.
Atlanta's path to an upset win is following exactly what John Harbaugh does best
Harbaugh's teams have often been defined by rushing the football and taking control of the clock. This is how Harbaugh gets the most out of teams that are often playing far above their talent level. Be the better coach and understand that if you shorten the game and turn the pressure up on the opposing sideline you're going to have a chance almost every week.
Harbaugh's approach is exactly what the Falcons must do if they have any hope of stealing this game. Yes, the Chargers have the better defense and the more talented quarterback. Yet there is reason to believe at home if the Atlanta running duo can get rolling early the Falcons will have a chance to put their season back in the right direction.
While Atlanta cannot offer the threat of Lamar Jackson they do have the better backfield duo in Robinson and Allgeier. A great mix of speed and power that unquestionably wore on the Charger defense and allowed the Ravens to take control of the game in the second half. This is Atlanta's only path and hope of righting the season and keeping the Bucs firmly behind them in the division race.