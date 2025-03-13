Bears steal two key Atlanta Falcons starters to aid Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears had a huge start to the 2025 offseason, rebuilding their offensive line and bringing in key defensive pieces. Arguably no fanbase has more reason to be excited about their team's new ceiling. Head coach Ben Johnson has wasted no time putting his stamp on this team, bringing over a big piece of why the Lions have been so great. Yes, the quarterback and weapons are important but it won't matter if you can't block and win in the trenches.

Chicago not only stole center Drew Dalman from Atlanta but had a deal waiting for Grady Jarrett as well. Not hours after the Falcons opted to release the veteran defender, Jarrett had already agreed to a new deal in Chicago. It makes it far more clear why the defensive lineman didn't want to accept a pay cut. Both players land in a situation that was far better suited to pay what was deserved.

Chicago added two important pieces in Drew Dalman and Grady Jarrett

Yes, the losses of both players hurt the Falcons, but in both cases it was the right decision. Losing Grady Jarrett is easily the most painful of the two moves with what the defender has meant for the franchise. However, it must be noted that the Falcons backed themselves into this decision with the signing of Kirk Cousins. Something must be done to open up cap space and cutting the overpaid aging defender was the obvious fix.

While it isn't an easy pill to swallow, it was the right move both for the Falcons and Jarrett. With Dalman it is a similar situation with the Falcons understanding their limited cap space needed to be focused on rebuilding the defense.

Guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom are going to make any close to capable center a starting option. The reliable guards elevated Ryan Neuzil when Dalman missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to injury.

In an odd way, a frustrating injury worked in Atlanta's favor, allowing them a look at what the 2025 offense could look like. It was a wise decision to move off Dalman and allow Chicago to pay market value. Atlanta already has a lot of money invested in the offensive line and is going to need to find a way to pay both Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

While both losses are painful, the Falcons made the right decision both times. Understanding the limited cap space and keeping their focus on finding a way to put together a defense capable of supporting Michael Penix Jr.