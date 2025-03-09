Bengals' ineptitude has opened the door for Atlanta to steal pass rushing star

The NFL offseason is in full swing, with none of this week's headlines bigger than the news that the Bengals will allow Trey Hendrickson to explore trade options. The Bengals appear far more interested in keeping JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins both on their roster for the years ahead. While Joe Burrow having elite targets is an obvious goal, it won't matter if you're unable to stop anyone. Hendrickson led the league in sacks, and still the Bengals' defense was the reason the team missed the playoffs.

Cincy turning around and deciding to let their best defender search for possible landing spots is head-scratching. It is typical of an organization that has continually found ways to let down Joe Burrow and fail to build a complete team. However, one team's mistake is another's opportunity and that is the situation the Atlanta Falcons find themselves in. Dependent on the market, the Falcons shouldn't hesitate to chase the star pass rusher.

Trey Hendrickson could solve all of Atlanta's pass-rushing problems

After last offseason's swing and miss on Matthew Judon, the Falcons are still left searching for pass rushing answers. The team is expected to draft a pass rusher in the first-round as well as look to possible free agency and trade upgrades. Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice are the only pass rushers of note currently on the roster.

Both are a far cry from the production that Trey Hendrickson would bring the Falcons. However, the problem with the trade is the fact you're going to have to pay the Bengals a return as well as hand Hendrickson the new contract he is seeking. You're paying the star based on the best season of his career while he has all of the leverage in possible trade negotiations.

This does lend itself to signing a deal that could age poorly. Still, it is a move the team must explore when you consider Hendrickson's talent and the desperation from the Falcons to find a capable pass rusher. Hendrickson is only thirty and still should have at least 3-4 productive seasons left. If the Falcons can keep any extension within this range, it would be a wise move that gives you one of the league's star pass rushers.

Opening up the cap space can be done by making difficult cuts along the defensive line and re-working contracts. While the Falcons still have negative cap space the team can solve these issues by making difficult cuts and borrowing from the future. A decision Atlanta should willingly make if there is a real chance the team can land Trey Hendrickson.