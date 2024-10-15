Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier prove Atlanta Falcons have many ways to win
By Nick Halden
For the first five weeks of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season, the team relied on their safety duo, Kirk Cousins, and Younghoe Koo. If the team won a game, it was one of the three or a combination of all of the above. Sunday's win on the road in Carolina showed a new path for the Falcons to win games.
Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson combined for 200-rushing yards and both made an impact in the passing game as well. For the first time all season, Kirk Cousins was able to sit back and wasn't asked to engineer a game-winning drive. This is the duo Arthur Smith thought he had a season ago and one Atlanta hopes continues to produce at this level moving forward.
If Bijan Robinson continues to produce at this level the Atlanta Falcons will be relevant in the conference
Atlanta's run defense and pass rush are both in complete disarray. If there is a path for this team playing late into January it is reliant on Kirk Cousins and the offense. Having Bijan Robinson finally playing like the star he was expected to be changes things for Atlanta.
If it were to continue the game is going to slow down and grow far easier for Cousins. With all of that said, this is only the second good game Robinson has played this season, and it was against the Carolina Panthers. Believing this is what the Atlanta duo can be moving forward is without question the glass half-full reading.
Still, it is encouraging to see Robinson live up to expectations and for the Falcons to show yet another way they can win. In seasons past, this is the obvious gameplan the team either ignores or simply can't execute. It is the first time we've seen both Allgeier and Robinson contribute at a high level in a meaningful win.
A great step for the Atlanta offense and more growth for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson who continues to make needed adjustments and find ways to help his team win.