Bijan Robinson finally lives up to expectations in Atlanta Falcons win
By Nick Halden
Fresh off his acting debut Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson finally lived up to the star billing in Carolina. The numbers may not have been eye-popping but the impact and control of the game were finally there for Robinson. This is what Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot envisioned their offense could be a season ago.
Robinson providing explosive plays with Tyler Allgeier punishing anyone who dares attempt to tackle him. While this approach failed a season ago perhaps Atlanta has found the missing pieces in Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris. Robinson finished the day with 105-total yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Atlanta has to hope this was game was a turning point for Bijan Robinson
Going into Sunday the starting back trailed rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in rushing yards and was far removed from the league leaders. While the second-year rusher still has a long way to go in league rankings this was a step in the right direction.
One that suggested perhaps the Falcons can lean on Robinson in key spots and not as a surprise producer. This is the player Atlanta expected Robinson to be when they spent a top-ten pick on the back. While having Kirk Cousins does help take a lot of the pressure off the Falcons still need the ability to have these type of games against lesser teams.
Robinson's performance was matched by Tyler Allgeier who had 105-rushing yards and a touchdown on the day as well. With the game in hand, Allgeier was able to cross the century mark battering the Carolina defense as the time expired.
With Kirk Cousins playing at the level of the last three weeks and this dynamic duo in the backfield Atlanta is an offensive force. One that could go much further than expected if this is the version of Bijan Robinson who consistently shows up in the weeks ahead.