Bijan Robinson has already joined elite company heading into year three

Bijan Robinson has quickly put himself in elite company as the Atlanta Falcon gets ready for year three. Arthur Smith held back Robinson's production in his rookie season, but the talent and ability were clear. By the end of Bijan's second season the entire Atlanta offense was hinging on his ability to create plays and convert key downs. With Kirk Cousins fading down the stretch of the season Robinson's workload continued to grow heavier.

One interesting stat Robinson did add was becoming only the third back in league history with at least 50+ scrimmage yards through their first 32 games. Edgerrin James and LaDainian Tomlinson complete an impressive trio speaking to the path Robinson is walking. The back's breakout season was somewhat overlooked based on what happened with Atlanta.

Only three players in league history with:



32 games

50+ scrimmage yards

First two @NFL seasons



Edgerrin James, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Bijan Robinson 😤 pic.twitter.com/2OOVvulpW7 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 24, 2025

The Falcons fading so badly down the stretch of the season went a long way in Robinson's breakout season being underrated. Another aspect of this was the impressive seasons of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. Neither back was saddled with an aging quarterback but had the ability to benefit from two of the best rushers in the league.

Robinson's path was far more difficult and still, his production remained elite. It is exciting to consider what Michael Penix Jr. could accomplish with a full season working with Robinson. Much of Bijan's production was accomplished with Kirk Cousins unable to push the ball past the sticks. The Atlanta offense was Bijan Robinson, if anything positive was going to happen it was on the shoulders of the star back.

Bijan Robinson remains under contract for the next two seasons on his rookie deal giving the Falcons a great window to take advantage of. With Drake London, Penix, and Robinson all on rookie deals the Falcons have a chance to have a truly elite offense costing them very little. A great core to rely on allowing Atlanta to focus on rebuild the defense.