Bijan Robinson make surprising Netflix cameo as on field frustrations continue
By Nick Halden
Bijan Robinson is the Atlanta Falcons star running back in name only early in his career. There is no doubting the back's talent or the hope of what is ahead. However, Robinson has yet to live up to expectations through his first 22 games as a pro.
Five games into the 2024 season Robinson only has 285-rushing yards and a single touchdown on the season. As much as Robinson might not be living up to lofty expectations on the field his off-the-field accolades continue to grow. Netflix dropped the latest season of Outer Banks earlier this week. The first part of the season included a shocking cameo from none other than Atlanta Falcons starting running back Bijan Robinson.
Bijan Robinson has all the aura of a star without any of the on-field production
While making an appearance in a Netflix hit is a bit of an outlier this continues the trend for Robinson of getting all the off-the-field respect and attention of a star. Whether it is commercials, fantasy football rankings, or in the latest debate shows Robinson has all the respect with so little of the production.
It is an odd position to put Atlanta Falcons fans into who have longed for this type of attention. A player the rest of the sports world will put their arms around as a star. It is finally happening and yet it doesn't match expected production.
Bijan hasn't been a driving force for this Atlanta Falcons offense. A contributor and asset yes, but not one of the names you put at the top of the list as to why Atlanta sits in control of the NFC South. Robinson's lack of production has been frustrating and when the Falcons have needed a play most it seems to be Kirk Cousins or Tyler Allgeier who have come through far more often.
Bijan having a cameo in Outer Banks is less surprising than the back finding the endzone and putting together a 100-yard rushing day would be. A star off the field has been an average contributor to Atlanta's offense. For the Falcons to live up to their potential and be a true conference contender this must change.
Robinson will have no better opportunity than this week against a Carolina Panthers team coming off back-to-back blowout losses. It is time Bijan Robinson is a star in more than name, and live up to expectations.