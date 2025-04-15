Bijan Robinson's dominance could open the door to surprise offseason trade

Bijan Robinson's impressive 2024 season remains widely underrated based on what was happening in Atlanta. In a quarterback-driven league, it is understandable that Kirk Cousins was demanding all of the headlines down the stretch of the season. This would obviously turn into headlines about Atlanta's decision to move forward with Michael Penix Jr. Add in the defensive struggles and the team attempting to make the postseason for the first time since 2017, and Robinson's performance being somewhat underrated is understandable.

It is exciting to consider what Robinson might accomplish playing a full season with a capable quarterback. By the end of Kirk's tenure as a starter, opposing defenses had zero fear of Atlanta's passing game. Still, Robinson remained productive and found ways to create positive yardage. All of this leading to a slightly reduced role for Tyler Allgeier.

Could the Falcons entertain an offseason trade of running back Tyler Allgeier?

Why the Falcons opted to draft Robinson despite Allgeier's impressive 2022 season is now obvious. Still, this is the final year of the back's deal, and it is clear the Falcons can't afford to pay Allgeier market value. The back has more than earned a shot at having a starting job and has been the perfect backup option behind Robinson.

With that said, the Falcons have to at least entertain the idea of trading Allgeier for a draft pick. Yes, it would be ideal to give Penix one season with the complete group of weapons currently rostered. However, the flip side of this is the fact that the Falcons are extremely unlikely to be Super Bowl contenders and will lose Allgeier in the 2026 offseason for nothing.

Opting to move on from the back now garners you at least a draft pick and a chance to find your next answer at the position. Trading Allgeier makes a level of sense, even if it is a painful decision. Either path is understandable for the power back who has shown himself to be a great secondary option to help take the load off Robinson. Does Atlanta value this for one additional season over potentially adding a draft pick?