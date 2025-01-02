Bijan Robinson's elite season going overlooked amidst rushing resurgence

The story of NFL running backs this season has been Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley's chase for history. It is hard to fault either story as aging running backs have found second lives with new teams. Both the Eagles and Ravens are considered Super Bowl contenders because of their elite backs and balanced offensive attacks. Credit is due to both teams, Barkley and Henry, for their accomplishments.

However, what is going overlooked during their impressive seasons is just how great Bijan Robinson has been. Robinson hasn't benefitted from playing with an elite threat at quarterback like Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson. Still, the numbers have been overwhelming for a player who consistently creates positive plays out of thin air. Even as Atlanta's season goes awry, Robinson deserves immense credit for the year he is having.

Bijan Robinson was Atlanta's lone offense in the final weeks of Kirk Cousins' tenure

Going into the team's final game of the season Robinson has 12-rushing touchdowns and 1,286-rushing yards. Many of those yards earned when the Falcons passing attack was incapable of moving the ball. Defenses were simply loading the line and daring Kirk Cousins to throw the ball over the top. Robinson still found ways to make the first man miss and create positive yardage.

This total is good for 4th in the league with Robinson adding 428-receiving yards as well. When given the ability to play with a consistently capable quarterback Robinson is easily going to acclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards this season.

His ability to create and make the first man miss perfectly sets the stage for Tyler Allgeier's punishing run style. The Falcons rushing duo with Michael Penix Jr. for a full season in 2025 gives the team every reason to believe they are going to be a contender next season. A great and underappreciated season for a back quickly establishing himself in the conversation of the league's best.