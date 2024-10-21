Bijan Robinson the lone star of Atlanta Falcons embarrassing blowout loss
By Nick Halden
If there is one Atlanta Falcons player who deserves to be frustrated with the results on Sunday, it is Bijan Robinson. Atlanta's star back was the only player to consistently show up in what was a key game for the Falcons.
Kirk Cousins imploded late in the game, Drake London tipped an interception, the offensive line struggled, and Darnell Mooney was surprisingly quiet. It was a game on paper the Falcons should offensively explode and this game was a complete mess from start to finish. However, the one Falcon who deserves immense credit for their effort is Bijan Robinson.
Bijan Robinson looked the part of a star as Atlanta's offense floundered
Bijan finished the day with 103-rushing yards and a touchdown while adding in 40-receiving yards. While the numbers might not be eye-popping they don't tell the full story of Robinson's impact. The blocking from the Atlanta offensive line often struggled and Bijan was asked to make multiple defenders miss and create positive plays with little help.
The explosive physicality that Robinson showed in this game is exactly what Atlanta has been expecting of the star. Last week was the first time Robinson had played at a high level since the win in Philly. Now Robinson has stacked two straight games of impressive production and creating big plays.
From Atlanta's perspective, this is a huge win. Understanding that Kirk Cousins will improve, the offensive line will get healthier, and Atlanta will play far less sloppy. This was the outlier for Raheem Morris with the lone bright spot being Robinson's production and effort.
The Falcons have a lot they need to fix as they sit at 4-3 and get ready to travel to Tampa Bay for a showdown for division control. Whether the Bucs win or lose on Monday night vs. Baltimore the Falcons still will have a chance to grab the division lead. This is a game Atlanta's team and fans will want to forget, with the exception of Robinson's efforts and the continued signs of Robinson finally living up to his potential.