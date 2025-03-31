Bill Belichick's pathetic shots at Atlanta continue as league passes him by

Before the franchise chose to move forward with Raheem Morris, there was a lot of belief that Bill Belichick would ultimately be Atlanta's next head coach. This was contradicted late in the hiring process, and Belichick was spurned in favor of head coach Raheem Morris. A decision that the New England legend appears to be taking in stride with a healthy side of the petty bitterness that helped define the veteran's career.

Atlanta wasn't the only organization with a head coach opening but unquestionably made themselves an easy target with their infamous Super Bowl loss to Belichick and New England. Belichick's girlfriend has taken advantage of this by wearing an Atlanta Super Bowl Champions shirt twice in recent months. The latest was in a post celebrating an unfortunate date Belichick used as a reference to the Super Bowl score.

Bill Belichick continues to take petty shots after Atlanta's decision to move forward with Raheem Morris

The joke being repeated likely speaks to Belichick's level of frustration with owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta for choosing Morris. Perhaps there is a bit of fair frustration when you look at Belichick's accomplishments and consider how Atlanta's 2024 season ended. However, the counter to this is what the end of Belichick's time in New England looked like after the exit of Tom Brady.

New England was devoid of almost all talent and consistently missed on obvious draft decisions. Bringing this to Atlanta wasn't likely to fix the franchise, even when you consider the veteran defensive mind of arguably the best coach in NFL history. Still, these silly shots at Atlanta only shine a light on the fact that the rest of the league made the same decision on the veteran coach.

Feeling more comfortable looking to the future the league forced Belichick to retreat to the college game. A move that sent shockwaves through the league and spoke to the level of struggles the head coach faced after losing Tom Brady. Let the veteran coach continue to take his petty shots it only serves as a reminder of a league that has passed him by.