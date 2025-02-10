Bill Belichick's sad swipe at the Falcons falls flat as the league turns the page

Bill Belichick has reason for frustration with the Atlanta Falcons after it appeared he would be their next head coach in the 2024 offseason. Belichick's landing in Atlanta made sense for both sides before Raheem Morris beat the veteran coach for the position. The NFL legend has a reason for frustration with a team that decided to go in a different direction. The head coach taking shots at the Falcons in the time since hasn't come as a surprise for a veteran coach known for being petty.

The most recent swipe at the Falcons, however, is a sad joke for a coach who should be far more worried about adjusting to the college level. It made headlines when Bill Belichick's girlfriend wore an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl champions shirt in an obvious callback to New England's improbable Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons. Yes, in the year 2025, the head coach is still leaning into 28-3 jokes at Atlanta's expense.

Bill Belichick's petty joke falls flat for an organization no longer phased by the Super Bowl infamy

This is the equivalent of your buddy wearing his letterman jacket to his high school reunion desperate to relive past glory days. Belichick's petty swipes at the Falcons fall flat for a head coach whose own failures were his downfall.

Belichick is an NFL legend and has one of the most impressive resumes in league history. However, this is a league defined by what you're doing not what has been done. The Falcons weren't the only organization to pass the legendary coach by as his style seemed to no longer work without the presence of Tom Brady.

Poor draft decisions and ugly offense left a legendary coach without a landing spot. It is what forced the coach to land with North Carolina taking a college job in what appears a fearful move. Belichick likely saw the writing on the wall that an NFL job wasn't going to fall his way.

With all of that said, Belichick's swipe at the Falcons falls flat for a coach stuck reliving yesterday. Atlanta fans have grown numb to the Super Bowl jokes far more focused on the team's future and whether or not they can find a way to get out of their own way.

Belichick's swipe at the Falcons is just another tired and uncreative dig from a head coach the league has passed by.